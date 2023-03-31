Tips for becoming a Cloud SA as undergrad?

Hi everyone,





I'm currently a Freshman studying Informatics / Data Science and recently have been getting into the cloud industry. I came across the SA role and found that to be pretty interesting. Unfortunetly, my university does offer any sort of courses that teach about the cloud or skills that an SA needs. I was hoping I could get some advice on the best path i could take to becoming an SA.





What are the specific technical skills required ( ex. Programming languages ? ) and I've seen some YT videos stating becoming an SA requires years of professional expierence, is this true?





Thanks!