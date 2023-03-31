Syntax in
Tips for becoming a Cloud SA as undergrad?
Hi everyone,
I'm currently a Freshman studying Informatics / Data Science and recently have been getting into the cloud industry. I came across the SA role and found that to be pretty interesting. Unfortunetly, my university does offer any sort of courses that teach about the cloud or skills that an SA needs. I was hoping I could get some advice on the best path i could take to becoming an SA.
What are the specific technical skills required ( ex. Programming languages ? ) and I've seen some YT videos stating becoming an SA requires years of professional expierence, is this true?
Thanks!
19g615l02tcym4Solution Architect at Red Hat
I do think the best SAs have years of real world, on the ground experience in both software development and in architecting complex solutions. That being said nothing wrong with shooting for it early and getting that knowledge through other ways.
