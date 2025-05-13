theras in
Microsoft cuts ~6,000 in new layoffs
Guess we're not done with layoffs just yet 🥲
"Microsoft began issuing layoff notices to thousands of employees Tuesday morning, two weeks after hinting at plans to streamline its workforce by cutting layers of management and making teams more agile."
Looks like they're cutting nearly 3% of their global workforce across all teams, meaning about 6000 employees.
https://www.geekwire.com/2025/microsoft-cuts-nearly-3-of-global-workforce-about-6000-jobs-in-latest-push-for-efficiency/
ramenenjoyerSoftware Engineer
If any of you are out there that's been affected, let us know how we can help! It's tough out there, stay strong
