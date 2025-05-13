Microsoft cuts ~6,000 in new layoffs

Guess we're not done with layoffs just yet 🥲





"Microsoft began issuing layoff notices to thousands of employees Tuesday morning, two weeks after hinting at plans to streamline its workforce by cutting layers of management and making teams more agile."





Looks like they're cutting nearly 3% of their global workforce across all teams, meaning about 6000 employees.





https://www.geekwire.com/2025/microsoft-cuts-nearly-3-of-global-workforce-about-6000-jobs-in-latest-push-for-efficiency/