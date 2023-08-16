Hesa in
Any companies hiring Security engineers or Eng Managers?
Im currently a Security Engineering Manager working for a bank leading a Software Security Engineering team, background in offensive and application security and have been putting off applying and going for a Tech company. Im happy with return to office but wondering what companies are growing their security teams vs what companies to avoid as risky due to recent/current/upcoming layoffs.
YoE IC = 7, Eng Mgr = 5
$$$ = 🥜
9
3852
I’m hiring for a remote Sr Mgr Threat Response at Altria. Hm really needs someone w heavy incident response experience and 10+ years of overall relevant experience. Look at the role on LinkedIn and my info is on there, and if you’re interested you can DM me
I don’t know how to DM you but shoot me a message
