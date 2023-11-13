undertone in
OpenAI is giving out $10M compensation packages to researchers
Seems like OpenAI is raising the bar on compensation once again in an attempt to poach key AI talent from Google. Anyone have more information on this?
bcnecoProgram Manager
Just read the article posted by the Information and damn, that is insane. "As OpenAI proceeds with an employee share sale that would nearly triple the startup’s valuation to more than $80 billion, its recruiters are courting top artificial intelligence employees at Google with millions of dollars and a message: Join us now to lock in a stock package at the current valuation of $27 billion and benefit from the impending increase. As part of their pitch, OpenAI recruiters have claimed researchers would have greater access to computing resources, including the specialized chips staff rely on to run experiments and develop new techniques for AI models"
konpekiTechnical Program Manager
I'm super interested to see how they structure it considering they don't have normal stock options or RSUs. Based on Levels' post about their PPUs, I'm not sure I understand how it works beyond, "just trust us, bro" https://www.levels.fyi/blog/openai-compensation.html
