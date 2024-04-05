ethanhunts in  
Product Manager  

What are the tech skills required for Product analyst ?

Figma, SQL apart from these 
vivironchinData Scientist  
Communication: how to translate KPIs to a product manager +++ Business acumen and Product Management + - Understand the roadmap to be proactive about the needs of the business - understand how KPIs are used in the company SQL and Python ++ - be able to implement trackers on the app - be able to code for yourself scripts to go beyond what standard tools allow you to do.
