Product Design @Meta UK?

Other than the usual suspects like glassdoor its hard to really know the TC expectations at big tech in the UK.





For a designer with 6 years experience, MA, BSc, experience managing small teams and shipping products via end-to-end process what could I be looking at?





My current salary is around 90k (GBP) but im paid on dollars so it has fluctuated upwards recently, I have equity at seed stage bit woulsnt considered it comparable to SRU's at a big tech.