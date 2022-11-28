TwoDoubleCheese in
Product Design @Meta UK?
Other than the usual suspects like glassdoor its hard to really know the TC expectations at big tech in the UK.
For a designer with 6 years experience, MA, BSc, experience managing small teams and shipping products via end-to-end process what could I be looking at?
My current salary is around 90k (GBP) but im paid on dollars so it has fluctuated upwards recently, I have equity at seed stage bit woulsnt considered it comparable to SRU's at a big tech.
kafj31JProduct Designer
I wouldn't expect too much higher as the height of the mega salary packages has come to an end with all the layoffs. Maybe 10-15% more than hat you're making now but negotiation for more will be extremely tough with competition increasing globally at big tech cos
