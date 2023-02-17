What would be realistic salary expectation for my level in Toronto?





I'm a developer with 2.5 years of experience, currently working for a startup making $80k CAD gross.





My tech stack is based around Javascript ecosystem: JS, TS, React, NodeJS + Express, React Native, some SQL and MongoDB knowledge. With frontend being my primary focus.





If I'm applying for regular, non-FAANG level jobs, is it fair to aim for $100-110k CAD gross comp?

