konstantink1 in
What would be realistic salary expectation for my level in Toronto?
What total compensation should I be aiming for while negotiating a salary for a frontend / fullstack developer (middle level) in Toronto?
I'm a developer with 2.5 years of experience, currently working for a startup making $80k CAD gross.
My tech stack is based around Javascript ecosystem: JS, TS, React, NodeJS + Express, React Native, some SQL and MongoDB knowledge. With frontend being my primary focus.
If I'm applying for regular, non-FAANG level jobs, is it fair to aim for $100-110k CAD gross comp?
2
2271
Sort by:
madscienceSoftware Engineer
You can find Toronto salaries here: https://www.levels.fyi/t/software-engineer/locations/greater-toronto-area Based on that, I might think you could go a little bit higher, but overall I think aiming for 100-110k CAD should be completely fine.
5
ChocolateChefAndroid
The problem is that a lot of Toronto (and Canadian) salaries are not entered in USD, they're in CAD but some people must've definitely put their USD salary as well.
About
Public
Software Engineer
Members
80,482