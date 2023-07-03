Beginner programmer, advice?

Hello all,





I an getting into programming and i have a bachelors in psychology with minors in buisness management, marketing, and athletic coaching.





I about to take a front end bootcamp that has a lot of positive reviews.





Any advice for what to do to set me apart of people with a degree when applying?





Ive heard that i should be focused on making a good portfolio, any advice for thongs to look into or anything else to do?





Thank you