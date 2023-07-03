Softdev in
Beginner programmer, advice?
Hello all,
I an getting into programming and i have a bachelors in psychology with minors in buisness management, marketing, and athletic coaching.
I about to take a front end bootcamp that has a lot of positive reviews.
Any advice for what to do to set me apart of people with a degree when applying?
Ive heard that i should be focused on making a good portfolio, any advice for thongs to look into or anything else to do?
Thank you
Dkay14Software Engineer
A portfolio will be key. I'd also recommend looking at a few software engineering job descriptions, seeing what kinds of responsibilities and tasks are common across there, and then do what you can to create and write projects that align with those. That way you can showcase the relevant experience through your projects, even without formal working experience. I also made the transition from sports performance coaching!
7
Softdev
Thank you I’ll definitely be looking at some job descriptions!
1
