Owen Murphy in
OMSCS
Has anybody done the GeorgiaTech Online Masters in Computer Science program they have while working a full time job?
If so, how was it? Did you find it useful? Were you able to meet up with classmates living in your city? I live in NYC, so hopefully there will be people here to meetup with.
In addition, how long did you take to fnish it? How long can one expect to finish it assuming the standard 1-2 classes per semester and summer?
Lastly, what was your end goal for enrolling in this? Career switch? Promotion?
I am looking at doing the Machine Learning Specialization come Fall 2024.
62
12552
Sort by:
YtrewqProduct Manager
I enrolled in 2020. It was. A great experience, made some friends, we used to meet weekly and best part it was lot of collaboration
9
owenmurphy2022Web Development (Front-End)
That sounds encouraging! That is one factor I was hoping would still be there even with online !
4
About
Public
Tech
Members
690,481