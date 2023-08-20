Has anybody done the GeorgiaTech Online Masters in Computer Science program they have while working a full time job?





If so, how was it? Did you find it useful? Were you able to meet up with classmates living in your city? I live in NYC, so hopefully there will be people here to meetup with.





In addition, how long did you take to fnish it? How long can one expect to finish it assuming the standard 1-2 classes per semester and summer?





Lastly, what was your end goal for enrolling in this? Career switch? Promotion?





I am looking at doing the Machine Learning Specialization come Fall 2024.