Meta Production Engineer Interview Preparation needs 3 months!!

I'm a SE II at MS, and my tech screening at Meta for PE got confirmed at 23th Sep.





Based on recruiter's prep material, glassdoor reviews, and blind, it requires a knowledge in linux, OS, netwerk, system design, leetcoding, system arch, troubleshooting. (I mean WT**F !!!)





I've been preparing since two weeks, and I feel it's impossible to cover all those topics in depth.





Any suggestions from SWE who passed the PE interview? Any tips/recommendation?