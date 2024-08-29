TechGeek99 in
Meta Production Engineer Interview Preparation needs 3 months!!
I'm a SE II at MS, and my tech screening at Meta for PE got confirmed at 23th Sep.
Based on recruiter's prep material, glassdoor reviews, and blind, it requires a knowledge in linux, OS, netwerk, system design, leetcoding, system arch, troubleshooting. (I mean WT**F !!!)
I've been preparing since two weeks, and I feel it's impossible to cover all those topics in depth.
Any suggestions from SWE who passed the PE interview? Any tips/recommendation?
0
922
