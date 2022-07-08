hsyenfoajxIwnh in
Hiring: Data Scientists at Google with 3+ years of experience for our Mountain View, CA or Boulder, CO offices
Saw this post on linkedin to help people in transition. Hope to see more leads like this! You guys have been very helpful so I want to do the same.
"Data Scientists at Google with 3+ years of experience for our Mountain View, CA or Boulder, CO offices! Seeking more of a statistician than a machine learning engineer."
https://www.linkedin.com/posts/janestoudemire_google-datascientists-sql-activity-6950852316753264640-EWjP?utm_source=linkedin_share&utm_medium=ios_app
BrooklynBrokeBusiness Analyst
If the position is based in CO, they need to provide the salary range. The job posting doesn't list it.
