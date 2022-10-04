Jobobules in  
Computer Science  

Background Checks

I got an offer from a company for a summer 2023 internship. In the offer letter, they said they do a "satisfactory check of academic, business and other references" and that the offer is contingent on that. I asked a ex previous employee and they said that this company is pretty serious on their background checks.
The thing is, my resume is a bit exaggerated in terms of task duties. I did work there (I can prove employment), but did nowhere near the things written on the resume.

Am I taking an L when it comes to the background check? 
15
3159
Sort by:
c323uobData Science  
https://me.me/i/tfw-you-lied-on-your-resume-but-its-too-late-4598750146e1485ea63a73456272e455
4
inbasixSoftware Engineer  
😂👌

About

Public

Tech

Members

690,416