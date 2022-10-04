"satisfactory check of academic, business and other references" and that the offer is contingent on that. I asked a ex previous employee and they said that this company is pretty serious on their background checks.

The thing is, my resume is a bit exaggerated in terms of task duties. I did work there (I can prove employment), but did nowhere near the things written on the resume.





Am I taking an L when it comes to the background check?

I got an offer from a company for a summer 2023 internship. In the offer letter, they said they do a