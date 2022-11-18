verifiedcanary in
Head of trust at Twitter speaks out
"In appointing himself “Chief Twit,” Mr. Musk has made clear that at the end of the day, he’ll be the one calling the shots.
It was for this reason that I ultimately chose to leave the company: A Twitter whose policies are defined by unilateral edict has little need for a trust and safety function dedicated to its principled development."
sauce: https://web.archive.org/web/20221118192105/https://www.nytimes.com/2022/11/18/opinion/twitter-yoel-roth-elon-musk.html
5
5929
jammmzaSoftware Engineer
Do you think ex-employees are not gonna sound off after being fired a week after one of the most polarizing figures on the internet gives them the boot just because he felt like it?
1
