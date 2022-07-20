QtpAwMIG02w9dle1v0 in
Advice for New Grad?
Hi, I am currently a Software Dev intern at AT&T looking for new grad/entry level positions.
I have been applying to new job postings (<1 week) but I have been rejected pretty quickly (<3 days). I can't tell if it is because of the hiring season or my resume although I feel like my resume is pretty strong. I am willing to share my resume for any feedback.
Regarding technical interview prep, I have been grinding Leetcode again (around 100+ med/hard problems) while following an approach of thinking outloud and talking about time complexities and all that jazz.
I am definitely anxious for this upcoming application season and I feel like any advice/help from the community would be greatly appreciated!
2
9051
Sort by:
19g617l0wrggycComputer Science
Same, just graduated a few weeks ago. This market is rough for new grads right now.
1
About
Public
Software Engineer
Members
80,481