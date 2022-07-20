Advice for New Grad?

Hi, I am currently a Software Dev intern at AT&T looking for new grad/entry level positions.





I have been applying to new job postings (<1 week) but I have been rejected pretty quickly (<3 days). I can't tell if it is because of the hiring season or my resume although I feel like my resume is pretty strong. I am willing to share my resume for any feedback.





Regarding technical interview prep, I have been grinding Leetcode again (around 100+ med/hard problems) while following an approach of thinking outloud and talking about time complexities and all that jazz.



