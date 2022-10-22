Medtronic Offer

Hi All,





I am a fresh PhD out of grad school. I am offered a Sr. R&D Engineer Position at Medtronic at its Santa Rosa, CA office.





Base 133k

Bonus 10%

Signing Bonus 10k





Just wanted to check if this is a good/lowball/average offer. I also have another offer at Milpitas, CA (Base 155k, Signing bonus 23k). How do living expenses compare between these two cities?











