Crowd sourcing ideas to get into tech as a semi-new grad

Hey guys. I'm 26 years old and I'm really interested in getting into tech in one way or another. Not necessarily as an SWE, but anything that I can leverage my EE degree towards. I would like to live in New York City. Was always reallly interested in consumer-facing tech and Steve Jobs-style unicorns and companies.





Anyone have useful ideas how I could develop my skills, or read up on, or events I could attend to help me get closer to tech companies? I currently work as an EE for a power utility.





Thanks all and cheers