hollandoscar in  
User Experience / Human Computer Interaction (HCI)  

#uberfiles is the newest scandal in tech

Have you guys heard about the guy who leaked thousands of internal documents about Uber because he wants to come clean about what he did at the company? 👀


https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=6JrO5wiH00M

The whistleblower behind the Uber Files comes forward

The whistleblower behind the Uber Files comes forward

Former Uber executive and top lobbyist Mark MacGann leaked a huge trove of the ride-hailing company’s internal records, revealing the aggressive tactics Uber...

youtube.com
5
3449
Sort by:
Hfq23819r3qakField Sales Manager  
Taxi business was a scam to begin with so I'm not upset about it. Revolution in the transportation space was needed and look at the impact they've made. Now can they do better, always.
3
secexMobile Designer at Noom 
Exactly. Even in smaller cities, taxi businesses were artificially constrained to boost profits of a small few business owners who bribed city officials and made taxi drivers lives hell

About

Public

Tech

Members

690,318