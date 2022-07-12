hollandoscar in
#uberfiles is the newest scandal in tech
Have you guys heard about the guy who leaked thousands of internal documents about Uber because he wants to come clean about what he did at the company? 👀
Hfq23819r3qakField Sales Manager
Taxi business was a scam to begin with so I'm not upset about it. Revolution in the transportation space was needed and look at the impact they've made. Now can they do better, always.
secexMobile Designer at Noom
Exactly. Even in smaller cities, taxi businesses were artificially constrained to boost profits of a small few business owners who bribed city officials and made taxi drivers lives hell
