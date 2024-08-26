Does the School Matter?

I wanted some advice from the community if that is okay.





Background: I am currently a level 3 engineer at an aerospace company with 2.5 years of systems engineering and 0.5 years of network systems electrical design experience. I have a bachelor's in mathematics and a masters in machanical engineering, however, I want to transition into a more full time hardware engineering role (VLSI type stuff) in FAANG. Luckily for me, my company pays 100% for engineering masters, though I do have to pay the taxes on the money they put towards the degree.





My Question: Does the institution I go to really matter? For example, if I go to somewhere like USC or Columbia, will it really make a difference in comparison to something like University of Michigan Dearborn or another less prestigious university? I would prefer to not pay like $20,000 in taxes for the degree but if it makes me way more money in the long run, maybe it is the best option.





Please let me know what you guys think.





Thank you all in advanced!



