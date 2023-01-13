I'm a full stack developer from Paraguay and I want to earn more

I am a Full-Stack developer in Paraguay. I'm working in a Paraguayan company with a very low salary (4000 usd per year) with Angular/AngularJS in the front and Java EE in the backsince June 2022 and I'm pursuing an engineering degree in Computer Engineering at the National University of Paraguay since 2020. I would like to apply for international internships to relocate or get a remote job but I don't know how to start. Most of them ask for work permits and the ones that include Latin American countries do not include Paraguay. Please give me advice