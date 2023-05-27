wallstreet in
ML/DL Projects in a resume
Do hiring managers even pay attention to/value side projects we do on our own? or they just don't even look at it? are certifications and industry/research experience/projects more valuable?
They’ll definitely pay attention and value it as it relates to the position. If you feel that your side project is a unique selling point, then you want to make sure you’re framing it as a part of your value add as a contributor. This is the beautify of the “So tell me about yourself” question. That’s your change to put all your cards on the table as it relates to the position. If you do so effectively, they’ll most likely ask follow up questions about the side project. I say this as a YouTube creator who leveraged my content to land multiple jobs in tech.
