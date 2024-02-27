pbpLogi in  
Android developer moving from Italy to Canada, some hint?

Hello,

I'm moving to Canada in a month and aim to continue my career as an Android developer, leveraging my bachelor's degree in CS and 2 years of professional experience in Italy. I seek advice on several fronts:


  • Regarding job titles, should I search for "Android Developer/Engineer," "Mobile Developer/Engineer," or simply "Software Engineer" and review the job descriptions for a good fit?
  • Is this resume template suitable for Canada? [ https://www.overleaf.com/latex/templates/faangpath-simple-template/npsfpdqnxmbc ]
  • Do university years count as experience?
  • Should I ask my current employer for a reference letter?
  • Besides this site, what are the main platforms for job hunting in Canada?
  • How do recruiters react to direct messages?
  • Are job interviews heavily focused on Leetcode-style exercises or daily-use languages/tools/frameworks? How many exercises (easy/normal/hard) should I aim to solve?


Understanding the Canadian job market differs significantly from Italy's, I'm eager to adapt and maximize my chances. Any insights or recommendations are highly appreciated. Thank you!

