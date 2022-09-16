z00mMeetings in
Are you actually interviewing the company while they interview you?
A lot of sites and recruiters like to say things like, "interviews are for both parties" and "it's a two-way street" but I've never talked to a candidate who actually believed this. Usually candidates are trying to impress us and we have all the leverage since we have the offer they want.
Very rarely have I seen a candidate interview the company. The only time I have heard of this is for executive roles, cxo. A position where there wasn't over 100 applicants waiting for a shot.
For everyone else, how are you ensuring the company is a fit for you? Do you even care if you're another worker bee?
7
857
Sort by:
zxczxcSoftware Engineer
Yes definitely. I just finished a round of interviews for my next position. The questions I asked the engineers and managers were vital in the company I chose to move to.
1
942nuca7h523vySoftware Engineer
what were some of the q's? Might need to steal some
About
Public
Tech
Members
690,381