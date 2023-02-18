Impacted by Recent Layoffs

I was laid off abruptly last week and I'm looking for referrals for senior/lead positions.





I have 7+ years experience with react and node. I skew towards frontend but have been employed as full-stack almost my entire career. I've picked up Python, Java, and Ruby on Rails at various points to help teams complete their tasks.





Lately, I've been absolutely in love with Svelte and have built quite a few fun side projects with it.





I’m a fast learner and should be able to adapt to any languages or frameworks for your stack. Any help is appreciated!