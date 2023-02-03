What's next for tech workers?

I saw an interesting article noting that laid off tech workers are increasingly leaving tech (understandably) and searching outside the industry.





The article says that the biggest and fastest-growing industries for tech professionals are finance, manufacturing, and health care.





From what I've seen, it definitely seems to be true and make sense. As I've been looking, there seems to be a big number of HealthTech or FinTech startups/companies still hiring.





Anyone else have similar experiences or thoughts?