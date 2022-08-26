Abdul007 in
Looking for a referral/job
I am currently a technical lead with the top partner of Microsoft. Leading a team of 7 professionals with regard to technical support for Microsoft 365 SaaS applications (exchange online, SharePoint, Teams, Security (MS Defender/Compliance) and so on)
Currently undergoing an intensive 6 months BootCamp to upskill and become a Devops engineer.
Looking for assistance in landing a role in IT.
Please assist/advice.
sarahanSoftware Engineer
Begin with good knowledge of Linux, OS, Networking and Distributed System. Then learn one of the bigger platform such as AWS, Azure or GCP. Then CI CD. Crack the interviews and get the job
