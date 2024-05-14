HR5HR in
AWS CEO steps down
Adam Selipsky, AWS CEO, has stepped down. Matt Garman, the SVP of Sales and Marketing with AWS, will takeover.
https://www.aboutamazon.com/news/company-news/leadership-update-aws-adam-selipsky-matt-garman
IaRapIaSoftware Engineering Manager
Sounds expected based on that statement, so it seems like it should be a pretty seamless transition. Former CEO with sales and marketing background trains the next CEO who comes from a sales and marketing background.
