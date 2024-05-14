HR5HR in  
AWS CEO steps down

Adam Selipsky, AWS CEO, has stepped down. Matt Garman, the SVP of Sales and Marketing with AWS, will takeover.


https://www.aboutamazon.com/news/company-news/leadership-update-aws-adam-selipsky-matt-garman

This morning, Amazon CEO Andy Jassy, AWS CEO Adam Selipsky, and AWS SVP Matt Garman shared the following messages with our teams.

IaRapIaSoftware Engineering Manager  
Sounds expected based on that statement, so it seems like it should be a pretty seamless transition. Former CEO with sales and marketing background trains the next CEO who comes from a sales and marketing background.
3

