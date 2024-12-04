markzuckerberg in
Data Analyst 10 YOE where to next?
I have 10 years of working experience in data. My TC is around 125k in medium COL city. I like some advice on pivoting the next 5 years into TC 200k.
Core competencies
-covert data into actionable insights, with goal of improving revenue objectives
-dashboarding optimized to address core business questions
-years of experience delivering tough projects and meeting tight deadlines
-strong interpersonal skills and will to maximize the potential of my employees and teammates
-deep dive into data lineage to resolve data quality issues or solve tough business questions
-advanced sql scripting and tuning/windows functions
-extensive dashboard concepts
-3 courses into Georgia Tech's online masters of analytics
-minor python experience (etl/pandas)
Recently rejected from Amazon's senior business analyst loop - I should've prepared better but swamped with midterms and busy work schedules.
I still have interest in pursuing analytics engineering or BIE, but unsure if my current technical skills match up.
I have interest in leadership roles, with innate will to direct and motivate employees.
I can really use a stranger's opinion on which direction to pursue for the next 5 years. Posting anonymously as Mark Zuckerberg
dashboardheroBusiness Analyst
Your skills look solid for someone with 10 YOE. I definitely think the 200k TC target is doable in the next 5 years, but it might take some finesse because, as I'm sure you're aware, there's a lot more involved than just getting more years under your belt. First thing that comes to mind would be to go deeper on Python. As a Data Analyst looking to push 200k, having advanced Python skills is basically a necessity to have a higher level of granularity with how you're creating data visualizations and whatnot. Additionally, gaining experience with cloud data tools like AWS, Azure, Google Cloud, and Snowflake will be huge. Since you have an interest in leadership roles too, building credibility in adjacent but relevant business skills like project management through getting a PMP or Agile certification could be helpful. Again, this is if you're serious about leadership. Aside from the actual skill-building, there are a few strategic steps you can take to get to the 200k point you're looking for too. One of those ways could be seeking mentorship from someone who is in a role that you can see yourself working as 5 years from now. Even just reaching out to someone on LinkedIn who seems to be genuinely interesting to you based on their job or career history could be great for you to start asking questions like what steps they took to get there. One last tip I have is to leverage sites just like this one where you can see the median salaries for specific roles and specific companies. For example, looking at 200k TC Data Analyst submissions on levels.fyi I'm seeing submissions mostly from big tech on here plus some other names like Intuit, Workday, and Block. Once you find an offer submission that's similar to your goal TC, it should be easy enough to then find a similar job posting at these companies and look at the job description. From there, you could even "reverse-engineer" your resume! Overall, you're already doing the right things by asking for help on forums like these. Good luck!
