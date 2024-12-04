Data Analyst 10 YOE where to next?

I have 10 years of working experience in data. My TC is around 125k in medium COL city. I like some advice on pivoting the next 5 years into TC 200k.





Core competencies

-covert data into actionable insights, with goal of improving revenue objectives

-dashboarding optimized to address core business questions

-years of experience delivering tough projects and meeting tight deadlines

-strong interpersonal skills and will to maximize the potential of my employees and teammates

-deep dive into data lineage to resolve data quality issues or solve tough business questions

-advanced sql scripting and tuning/windows functions

-extensive dashboard concepts

-3 courses into Georgia Tech's online masters of analytics

-minor python experience (etl/pandas)





Recently rejected from Amazon's senior business analyst loop - I should've prepared better but swamped with midterms and busy work schedules.





I still have interest in pursuing analytics engineering or BIE, but unsure if my current technical skills match up.





I have interest in leadership roles, with innate will to direct and motivate employees.





I can really use a stranger's opinion on which direction to pursue for the next 5 years. Posting anonymously as Mark Zuckerberg