Need advice: PM with mixed company sizes hitting final round walls

8 YOE as a PM, consistently delivered revenue impact ($130M+ through API products, 85% user growth, etc.) but struggling with the current market. My background spans B2B SaaS and B2C across different company sizes (startups to larger enterprises).







Key challenges:

- Recently affected by enterprise tech layoffs

- Prior roles at startups (some no longer operating)

- Getting through recruiter screens easily but consistently getting blocked at final rounds

- Have recent AI certs and strong technical background with APIs/integrations





Most of my final rounds have been for roles that align well with my experience (API products, marketplace, B2B SaaS). I prepare extensively, share concrete metrics, and try to demonstrate strategic thinking, but something isn't clicking.





Questions:

1. How are other PMs navigating the current market with a mixed-size company background?

2. What's working in final round interviews, especially for those who've successfully moved from non-FAANG to big tech?

3. Should I be positioning my startup experience differently?





Looking for honest feedback on potential blind spots in my approach.