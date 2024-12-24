buildingandleading in
Need advice: PM with mixed company sizes hitting final round walls
8 YOE as a PM, consistently delivered revenue impact ($130M+ through API products, 85% user growth, etc.) but struggling with the current market. My background spans B2B SaaS and B2C across different company sizes (startups to larger enterprises).
Key challenges:
- Recently affected by enterprise tech layoffs
- Prior roles at startups (some no longer operating)
- Getting through recruiter screens easily but consistently getting blocked at final rounds
- Have recent AI certs and strong technical background with APIs/integrations
Most of my final rounds have been for roles that align well with my experience (API products, marketplace, B2B SaaS). I prepare extensively, share concrete metrics, and try to demonstrate strategic thinking, but something isn't clicking.
Questions:
1. How are other PMs navigating the current market with a mixed-size company background?
2. What's working in final round interviews, especially for those who've successfully moved from non-FAANG to big tech?
3. Should I be positioning my startup experience differently?
Looking for honest feedback on potential blind spots in my approach.
boulderingnerdSoftware Engineer
What do your final round interviews normally look like and how many have you had already? From what I'm hearing, it sounds like you're doing all the right things and perhaps there are just more qualified candidates (more YOE, better past-experience fit) that interview too in which case there isn't anything you could do? Then again, that's not actionable feedback. I think some additional insight into what your final round interviews look like might be helpful to give some better-tailored suggestions.
buildingandleadingProduct Manager
So my final rounds typically include 3-4 interviews speaking with engineering, product and VP product speaking through STAR framework experiences. I have spent 20+ hours preparing thoughtful stories to share covering wide range of stories from cross functional leadership, technical problem solving, product vision, etc. I ask not sure if it is my delivery or my experience itself.
