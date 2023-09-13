Need tips on how to break into design leadership roles





However the people I have worked with from different countries have been happy with my work and I have pretty good English language skills (as probably evident from this post).





I would appreciate some ideas and insights: how do I overcome this barrier of people thinking that this person comes from so and so country and dont want to put their trust in hiring me as a leader in design (senior manager or director level)?





P.S I ask because I have the skills for these roles





Thanks in advance!

Hi everyone. I am currently a design manager at a medium sized company. I have good experience but I come from a country that doesnt have a strong reputation in tech and is known for cheap work.