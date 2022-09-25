Advice for older student

Hello all, I am 25 years old and have about 6 classes left to finish my bachelors degree. I am taking two classes a semester and my school doesn't allow for more than 2 CS classes at a time. I work full time at a library and don't have much time left for studying. I wanted to know if I should take out a loan to hold me off until i graduate ? Or should i keep working and risk not doing good in school and lower the chance of getting an internship for next summer. I am moving out of my moms house next month but i don't know what to do.





