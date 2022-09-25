Ricardo in
Advice for older student
Hello all, I am 25 years old and have about 6 classes left to finish my bachelors degree. I am taking two classes a semester and my school doesn't allow for more than 2 CS classes at a time. I work full time at a library and don't have much time left for studying. I wanted to know if I should take out a loan to hold me off until i graduate ? Or should i keep working and risk not doing good in school and lower the chance of getting an internship for next summer. I am moving out of my moms house next month but i don't know what to do.
I would hold off on the loan personally though it depends on your financial situation. Keep studying on the side, and try to learn some more practical CS skills by building a website or side project. Mass apply to all the internships out there, and I'm confident you'd be able to land something if you start preparing early enough. If you get a good internship, you'll be able to finance a good amount of your school.
Thank you for advice, I’ll try to push through without the loan.
