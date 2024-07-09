Amazon Loop - 2 Bar Raisers

I'm finishing up my loop today. Yesterday, I had four interviews and was mentally exhausted afterward. One of them was with a Bar Raiser in training—I know this because she had a shadow and mentioned it. Today, I have my final interview (due to scheduling issues) with someone from AWS, but my role isn't in AWS. So I'm assuming he's also a bar raiser. Is it normal to have two Bar Raisers? Will the shadow also have a say? Also, is it normal to have an AWS Bar Raiser for a non-AWS role? Wish me luck; I used most of my best examples yesterday.





Additionally, I'm curious if it's possible to be considered for a Sr. AE role instead of an AE role. I applied to both before I started interviewing, and both positions are on the same team. I'm interviewing for AE, but my other application is still active. My recruiter was very vague when I asked and hasn't been helpful throughout this process.

Thanks for your insight.