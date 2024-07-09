Amazon Loop - 2 Bar Raisers

Slcdtx in
I'm finishing up my loop today. Yesterday, I had four interviews and was mentally exhausted afterward. One of them was with a Bar Raiser in training—I know this because she had a shadow and mentioned it. Today, I have my final interview (due to scheduling issues) with someone from AWS, but my role isn't in AWS. So I'm assuming he's also a bar raiser. Is it normal to have two Bar Raisers? Will the shadow also have a say? Also, is it normal to have an AWS Bar Raiser for a non-AWS role? Wish me luck; I used most of my best examples yesterday.
Additionally, I'm curious if it's possible to be considered for a Sr. AE role instead of an AE role. I applied to both before I started interviewing, and both positions are on the same team. I'm interviewing for AE, but my other application is still active. My recruiter was very vague when I asked and hasn't been helpful throughout this process.
Thanks for your insight.
Bar Raisers (BRs) are meant to be an unbiased, team-agnostic, interviewer in the loop. The idea is to ensure that teams desperate for help don't lower the hiring bar just to get a body in. Usually the schedulers will try to get a Bar Raiser from the same org at least, just a different team, but sometimes if availability is limited, a bar raiser from a completely different org will be in on the loop. Bar Raisers in Training (BRITs) have to go through a training program as well where they'll shadow the primary BR and then, once they're at a certain point in the program, they'll lead the interview with the primary BR shadowing. It's really uncommon to have two full fledged BRs as part of the loop, but I've seen it happen before. Especially for non-technical roles like AE, the interview process is pretty transferrable. I would consider the level of everyone on your interview panel. Amazon's policy is that you can't interview for a position that's a higher level than you are. So if all of your interviewers were Senior level or above, then they're probably considering you as a Sr. AE with the possibility of downleveling you depending on your interview performance. But if you have someone who's L5 on the loop, then they're probably considering you for that level instead of L6-Senior.
That’s very helpful, thank you. Finished my final interview today. Everyone I interviewed with was Sr. Level, so that’s great insight about interview levels and gives me some hope. Now I wait. 🤞🏽
