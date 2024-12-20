Elratalada in
Leaving a job before 1yr
I rejected a job at a startup several months ago, even though they were exciting and I liked the people, because I didn't feel willing to move to one of their hubs (remote not allowed) and even if I did move, only a small number of teammates would have been there.
But they've grown now, and the job I ended up in (big tech), though I like the people I work with, feels very slow; too much elbowing needed to get to the interesting stuff. And even though my manager might disagree, I don't feel connected to the bottom line. I've tried to propose bigger projects and am not getting much traction ... There's a possible growth path over a multi year horizon, but it feels too slow.
Thoughts on leaving early (5mo in) to go back and join that startup? Moving still feels like a high cost, but so does neglecting growth over the next year... Anyone who has dipped early, have you experienced any negative consequences? Appreciate any tips, thanks.
madscienceSoftware Engineer
IMO there's value in getting exposure to both, but I feel like just 5mo in isn't really enough to really get your feet into big tech. You're right though, it tends to be slow, lots of overhead, lots of pointless meetings, etc. but when I ended up making the switch to a startup after 4 years in FAANG, it was an entirely different world. I definitely like that it feels more efficient, faster, and I've learned A LOT, but I've realized that I actually do like some of that structure and more cohesiveness from a larger tech company. I joined a really early stage startup so YMMV but I don't really have a "manager," I don't really have guidance or a clear vision on how my career might grow, it feels like I'm just doing a bunch of work. If you're really self sustaining and can seek out your own work, career growth, and are truly interested in grinding and hustling, then the startup might be a better fit for you.
Elratalada
Thanks for that advice, makes a lot of sense. I actually worked at a different mid-size big tech company before; it had a lot more structure
