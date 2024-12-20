Leaving a job before 1yr

I rejected a job at a startup several months ago, even though they were exciting and I liked the people, because I didn't feel willing to move to one of their hubs (remote not allowed) and even if I did move, only a small number of teammates would have been there.





But they've grown now, and the job I ended up in (big tech), though I like the people I work with, feels very slow; too much elbowing needed to get to the interesting stuff. And even though my manager might disagree, I don't feel connected to the bottom line. I've tried to propose bigger projects and am not getting much traction ... There's a possible growth path over a multi year horizon, but it feels too slow.





Thoughts on leaving early (5mo in) to go back and join that startup? Moving still feels like a high cost, but so does neglecting growth over the next year... Anyone who has dipped early, have you experienced any negative consequences? Appreciate any tips, thanks.