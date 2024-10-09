Charz in
Requesting for portfolio review. UX/UI designer
Hello everyone,
Would love some feedback on my portfolio UX/UI designer with experience in branding. Been currently working with local startups in my country for almost 3 years looking to get better full time remote opportunities I am based in Africa so I know it might be quite hard but I'm giving it a shot. Been looking for a FT role for almost 8 months
Portfolio:https://charzportfolio.framer.website/
6
1226
Sort by:
Spiral21xUser Experience (UX)
Coming from an experienced UX designer - Focus more on your content. - Less flashy animations and things that look cool but serve no functional purpose. Such as that scrolling work/projects banner. - The site structure is a bit weird, why does each project go to a page with just a few images and then I have to click "read more" to go to the article page for that project? Nobody will ever hire you without seeing the full case study and that "read more" link is not super obvious, just take users straight to the full article. - The text on the project article pages is a bit hard to read. Thin small text on a black background might look cool but hiring managers don't care this, they want to know what you did in your projects.
1
About
Public
Tech
Members
690,557