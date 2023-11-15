SDET in Mastercard

3 rounds of interviews. HR, hiring manager, and 3 hours of technical interview.

Mostly a pleasant experience. Only one round of technical interviews feels like a college Java course test.









Mastercard interview questions

Which Junit version are you using?—> JUnit 5





SQL:

Q: How to make permanent change and revert in SQL?

A:

Comit

Rollback

Q: How to delete, update, and insert data in SQL?

Q: What does the feature file in Cucumber work with? A: Step definitions—>then test runners

How does cucumber generate test report? A: report plugin. pretty





Java:

Java overload and override

Keyword: Final. What is it? When and why use it?

Structure of testNG and Junit

What is selenium used for?

Types of maps in Java

How to run file reading in parallel?





Whiteboard:

how to count the occurrence of each character?

how to count vowels and consonants in a given string?









General:

What should be left as manual test and what should be automated?

What is contract testing?