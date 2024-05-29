First raise talk

Poll

Hi. I am working as a contractor in a software house. My role is front-end/full-stackish. I am solo-developing some AI project with a few hours of guidance by my CTO every week. I earn 25$/hour and I'd call myself a mid developer.





I have 0 benefits, 0 paid holidays, 0 paid public holidays, 0 days of sick leave etc. There were weeks where I had almost no work to do and I was only clocking 10-15 hours, this didn't feel very good.





Choosing whether to spend Easter with my family or making 0$ for 3-4 days wasn't pleasant either.





When I signed the contract and asked about it they told me they don't hire people as employees and they use contractor agreements.





I've been working there for 3 months and they've been extremely satisfied with my work, tomorrow there is my first quarterly performance review and I am sure they will offer me a raise.





Should I mention the benefits and that I would like to change my contract to have minimum amount of hours per week (paid bench) or should I just calculate that paid holidays + public holidays are about 29 days which is 13% of 260 work days and ask for a raise to let's say 35$ + 13% = 39.5$?





I would love to hear your thoughts on this as I never had conversation like this before.