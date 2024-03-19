iknow in
Video resume?
I've heard about people recording a 1-1.5 minute long video resume, a bit like a recorded cover letter, to provide in addition to their written resume. With all the traffic in the job market right now and the heavy reliance on ATS, does this make sense? Does anyone have any experience?
bringeeRecruiter
For everyone 1 video resume that works, there's going to be hundreds that don't. It might make sense if you're in a role that requires that kind of skillset or creativity (like Design or Photo/Video Production), but to be honest, recruiters for software engineers and most tech roles won't have the time to watch a whole video resume. It's definitely a way to standout, but IMO it's more likely to have a negative effect than a positive one.
