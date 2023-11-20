I'm a Recruiter! Any recruiters out there who can help me benchmark my equity?

Hi All





I am a senior sales recruiter in a SF HQ organisation that has 2K employees. It's a global organisation and I am located in Dublin, Ireland.





I've been with the organisation for 3 years. I joined as a level 4 recruiter, after 12 months, pivoted to level 5 and recently received a promotion to level 6 - most senior IC role and equivalent to a junior manager - 2 promotions in 3 years and was told this was the quickest they've ever seen within the organisation. Despite this, my equity is lower than my peers - mostly due to the fact that when I joined the organisation I admittedly didn't negotiate the new grant hire as it was my first tech role.





Note that our compensation is base salary and equity only. No variable/bonus.





My initial new hire grant was for the Level 4 role. I received a refresh grant after 12 months which coincided with my role-level promotion to a 5 which was 50% less than my new hire grant. Last year, my refresh grant was appalling, 7.5 times less than the previous year, essentially worth nothing and was a kick in the teeth as I am the top performer globally and to be honest with my promotion to a Level 6 I am not sure where the refresh grant will land this year.





All I know, is that my equity does not reflect my value, impact, contributions or market norms in Dublin for someone in a similar role and scope.





I am an introvert and someone who hates conflict and in general, don't speak up when I am disappointed about something which was clearly worked in the organisations favour to date however, this is really bothering me and I need my organisation to course-correct my equity and to reward and value me appropriately.





I am struggling to gain factual information to present to my organisation to back this up - I have lots of anecdotal evidence but this won't be sufficient enough.





Any advice? How would you go navigate this if you were in my position?