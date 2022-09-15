Lockheed Martin Job Descriptions

Does anyone know if there is a significant difference between Engineering Aide and Programmer? I had an interview recently and was told as an Engineering Aide I would most likely be placed on a team of programmers. The job description also asks for strong skills in C++ Java SQL and similar languages.





Sorry if that sounds like a noobish question. Currently a sophomore in college majoring in Computer Science and received the offer for engineering aide, but have a programmer interview up as well.





Also - has anyone worked there during college? If so what was it like? Work life balance etc.

Any insight would be appreciated