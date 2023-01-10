Requesting Guidance

Hello and Happy New Year!





What Would You Do?





I've been hired on as a "Full-Stack Engineer" 2.5 years ago.





I've been hired on with the intention of pursuing a Bachelor's in Software Dev but after the 1-year mark during the performance review my manager and I decided to shape my role more into a Project Manager/Analyst Role"





I am currently pursuing a degree in Bachelor's in Business Management and have 5 years of experience within the company.





Although I've been in this role for 2.5 years they still have not changed my title from "Full-Stack Engineer" Another concern I have is my base is a little over $66K Base.





What would you do?

Would you speak with management to change your title? (I'm concerned that they will lower my pay or reduce my raise). What are ways to find ways to describe my role I feel like I'm just a secretary tracking applications and their vulnerabilities.





I am hoping to accomplish the following:

Find better pay Clarify my role with the company and establish myself of what I am because I know I'm not a Full stack engineer Read and gain from people's experience





Thank you for any suggestions you all may have!



