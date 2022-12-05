Anonymous9000 in
Interview Process- NBCUniversal Media Tech Associate Program- Software Engineer Track
Hey guys, so I made it to the final interview for the Software Engineering Track and would like to ask if anyone here has experience interviewing at NBC Universal. This is for an internship/2 year rotational program. This will be my first real Software Engineering job and I want to know how to best prepare for it. If anyone has info they could provide, it would be greatly appreciated.
tvcomsciCommunication & Media Studies at Syracuse University
That's awesome man! Congrats. Wishing you the best 🙏
1
Anonymous9000Computer Science
Thanks, I'm looking forward to it!
