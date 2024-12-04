Seeking Advice: Struggling to Land a Job After 100+ Applications, No Luck

I’ve been job hunting for over three months now, applying to over 100 positions, including almost all of the grad schemes out there. Despite my efforts, I haven’t had any success. I’m an international student in the UK, and I have no professional experience (that’s the biggest mistake I made—I went straight from my bachelor’s to my master’s).





I thought that pursuing a master’s degree here in the UK would provide me with global exposure, helping me advance my career. However, I didn’t realize it would actually limit my chances because many employers reject me due to my visa status. I require sponsorship in the future, and even though I have a Graduate Route visa and can stay in the UK for two more years, it feels like a huge barrier.





I’m really feeling lost and hopeless right now. I’ve attached my resume - https://imgur.com/0lOJLmC for anyone who’s willing to take a look and give me some advice or guidance on how to improve my chances. Anything would help at this point.





Thanks in advance.

















Hey everyone,