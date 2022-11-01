Poof in
Am I a Data Scientist or Analyst?
My job involves doing a lot of predictive analysis, algorithm development and diagnostic/descriptive analysis.
For predictive analysis, I research different methods to apply to certain use cases and create new algorithms to use. Lots of R&D and math.
The diagnostic and descriptive analysis involves presenting insights from existing data and finding anomalies in our systems.
I can't really tell if im a Data Scientist, Data Analyst, or even an Applied Scientist? At the end of the day titles aren't super important, but I'm trying to figure our how I'm perceived for branding purposes.
19f7dlj6fdok4yuData Scientist
Data scientists would be doing a lot of what you described. Data analysts are mostly using tools to slice and dice data and pass it to respective stakeholders that need it to inform product. Data analysts are definitely much less technical, though they can know SQL and some other basic tools to help with their work.
2
