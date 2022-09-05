ogaleas in
Best courses for data analyst
Looking for best courses to take as im trying to switch over to the data science career. Any career advice helps as well.
electrofizzMachine Learning Engineer
Work your way through a book on Probability Theory, like that by Pishro-Nik or DeGroot & Schervish. I did this, plus contract work applying random forest models to tabular data, and it was good enough for an IC5 RDS offer at Meta.
ChamberMainCivil Engineer
Can you dm me please?
