ogaleas in  
Data Analyst  

Best courses for data analyst

Looking for best courses to take as im trying to switch over to the data science career. Any career advice helps as well. 
electrofizzMachine Learning Engineer  
Work your way through a book on Probability Theory, like that by Pishro-Nik or DeGroot & Schervish. I did this, plus contract work applying random forest models to tabular data, and it was good enough for an IC5 RDS offer at Meta.
ChamberMainCivil Engineer  
Can you dm me please?

