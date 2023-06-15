brownnerdai in
Seeking: Associate Product Manager/Product Manager
Hey everyone! I have around 5 years of experience as a Data Analyst and Developer. Recently, I've been focused on transitioning to Product Management, with a particular interest in serving as an AI Product Manager. I've been proactive in this journey, building several side projects related to AI that I'm excited to showcase and discuss. If anyone is aware of open positions suited to my skills and ambition, I would love to hear about them. Thanks in advance for your help!
bcnecoProgram Manager
Would love to hear more about these side projects you've worked on related to AI if you're willing to share. I'm also interested in potentially making the move to APM/PM roles, so I'd love any insight into what you've built that might help that transition
