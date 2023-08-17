youngbosslady in
Capital One CODA Program 2024
Hi! I applied to the C1 CODA Program when it opened 7/31. I havent heard anything yet. Has anyone received an update about it?
Also does anyone have any tips on the interview process and compensation details for Plano, TX?
BooHooTech
Also, CODA will not be available in Plano, TX. I know when you applied it had Plano listed but when I got the first email that is what it said. Richmond or McLean only and the recruiter also confirmed on the first call.
youngbosslady
That’s fine! I would do McClean. But by the time I even hear back if I do hear back Ik it will be full
