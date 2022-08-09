Adam Westin in
Cleared Network Engineers
I can's seem to find a specific page/community on here for employees with government clearance.. salaries are much higher with Secret, TS etc vs uncleared roles. Let me know if there is such section please.
Now for those with TS in network engineering, 5-10YOE, what's your current salary range? Let's say D.C. but other states too. Anyone doing that type of work fully remote while company holding TS?
I’m a SWE in this space and have known a few network engineers salaries. I think the only S only network engineers I met were in the Military. It seems like starting with a TS was usually 100k and with 10YOE and a lot of job hopping you could work up to near 200k in the defense corps. Big tech has a small number of cleared jobs too that blow these numbers up.
