Seeking for Supply Chain Roles

Hi Everyone,





As a graduate student with 4 years of experience in a mix of Project Management, Supply Chain Management, and Procurement, I'm excited to take the next step in my career.





Throughout my studies and professional experience, I've developed a strong foundation of skills and expertise in managing complex projects, optimizing supply chain processes, and delivering cost savings through strategic procurement. I've had the opportunity to work with teams across functionalities and have developed an ability to analyze and implement solutions to problems effectively.





As I embark on this next chapter, I am looking for a role where I can continue to apply and grow these skills. I am confident that my education and experience make me a valuable asset to any organization looking for a highly motivated, proactive team player who thrives in a fast-paced environment. One thing I am sure about is that my next role will be the best yet.





If you know of any exciting opportunities in these fields, I would be thrilled to connect and learn more. Thank you for your support, and I look forward to exploring what the future holds!





Thanks & regards,

Nimalan Manoharan

2489019201