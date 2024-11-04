Starting Point

My little brother has just turned 18 and was pursing architecture. As a 27 year old working as a cashier, I realize I messed up with my choices early on. My brother has changed his mind on arch and realized he has an interest in tech.

As an older brother, I just want to point him im the right direction and after some research I know you guys here would have the advice he needs. What fields look promising and would be good to go to college for at that age and start fresh right now?

He's the smarter one out of us two and I dont want him to fall in my path.

Would greatly appreciate your outlook.