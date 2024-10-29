Big4 offer review

Hi all!





I'm currently an AM II at Amazon with an offer for pwc associate nyc. Current base 85k 25k bonus and 170rsu with offer at pwc for 85k base (didn't see anything for stocks or bonus). My background is primarily finance and accounting (audit/finance/IB), I'll be taking the offer but wanted to know if there's anything I can do to match my Amazon salary as I ll be walking away from stocks and bonuses tied to Amazon to join pwc. What are your thoughts?





I'm still considered a fairly recent grad 23' but I have 4+ years professional experience.