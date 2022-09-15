goob in
Work life at Databricks
Anyone want to comment? I'm interviewing for a New Grad Data Science role but curious about the company culture and WLB in general
31nujoafCustomer Success Engineer
The experience has been fantastic and the learning curve, exponential. I get the opportunity to learn from my peers, transform the way we secure our products and have fun doing it. Quality people.
goobMachine Learning Engineer
Do you feel like there’s good work-life balance? Are you comfortable setting boundaries? Abt how many hours a week would day say you work? And is this by choice or do you feel pressured to do so?
